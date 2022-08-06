Ex-Minister RCP Singh Quits JD(U) After Party Alleges Irregularities In Properties' Acquisition

After Janata Dal (United) demanded answers from former Union minister RCP Singh about acquisition of propertes, Singh on Saturday evening quit the party.

Singh resigned from JD(U) and alleged there was a "conspiracy" by those "envious" of him.

"The allegations are a conspiracy by those who envied my getting inducted into the Union cabinet. I would like to tell them that those living in glass houses must not hurl stones at others. I also hereby give up my primary membership of the party," said Singh, as per PTI.

Besides resignation, ANI reported that Singh on Saturday also talked about forming his own party at a press conference in Mustafapur.

"Whenever my party workers or their family members have been in some trouble, I have offered help to them. If you have resentment against me, deal with me," said Singh, as per ANI.

A section of JD(U) leaders have collated details of properties owned by Singh and his family and have questioned the leader on it, according to Dainik Bhaskar. They claim Singh's conduct is in violation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'zero tolerance' policy on corruption. The party has accordingly sought answers from Singh on the question of property acquisition.

Nav Bharat Times has reported that the list made by JD(U) includes 20 properties in Bihar's Nalanda district. These properties are in the names of Singh's wife Girija Singh and daughters Lata and Lipi singh.

Earlier, Singh had said that questions posed at him were an attempt to humiliate him. In his defence, he further told NDTV, "These properties were bought by my wife or daughters who are income tax payers since 2010."

Singh's resignation is the culmination of a long tussle between Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and Singh, who was once a confidante of Nitish but then fell out of favour.

The bone of contention is believed to be Singh's acceptance of Union Cabinet position without Nitish's consent, following which Nitish had sacked Singh from the post of party president. Later, Singh was denied a Rajya Sabha ticket, which led to his resignation as a Union minister.

(With PTI inputs)