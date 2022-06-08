Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Ex-Maharashtra Minister Deshmukh Seeks Default Bail In Corruption Case, Claims CBI Charge Sheet 'Incomplete'

Deshmukh is currently in judicial custody in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He is lodged in the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai.

Ex-Maharashtra Minister Deshmukh Seeks Default Bail In Corruption Case, Claims CBI Charge Sheet 'Incomplete'
Anil Deshmukh, Former Minister of Home Affairs of Maharashtra. PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 1:16 pm

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday sought default bail from a special court here in a corruption case against him being probed by the CBI, claiming the probe agency has filed an "incomplete" charge sheet in the case. The CBI had last week filed a 59-page charge sheet in the case against NCP leader Deshmukh and his two former aides - Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde - in the corruption case.


Deshmukh is currently in judicial custody in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He is lodged in the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. In his plea seeking default bail, moved through advocates Inderpal Singh and Aniket Nikam, Deshmukh claimed the charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 2 is "incomplete"."By mere filing a compilation of 59 pages, termed as a charge sheet, without completing the entire investigation and without filing a final and full-fledged charge-sheet, as understood under Section 173 CrPC, the prosecuting agency cannot subjugate the indefeasible statutory right of the applicant to claim default bail," the plea said.

Related stories

Individual Housing Loan Cap For Cooperative Lenders Doubled

Mumbai Court Allows Sachin Waze's Plea To Turn Approver In Corruption Case Against Ex-Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh

CBI Plan To Make Waze Approver In Anil Deshmukh Case Unfortunate, Says Maharashtra Congress

Section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) pertains to report of a police officer on the completion of investigation in a case. Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in March last year alleged that Deshmukh, who was then the state home minister, had given a target to police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in the city. Deshmukh denied the allegations, but had stepped down from his post after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to register a case against him. 

Tags

National Anil Deshmukh Former Maharashtra Minister Corruption CBI Maharashtra Money Laundering Enforcement Directorate (ED) Arthur Road Jail Section 173 Of The Criminal Procedure Code Bombay High Court
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Alarm Bells Are Ringing Across the Muslim World, India Will Now Be Under Major Scrutiny

Alarm Bells Are Ringing Across the Muslim World, India Will Now Be Under Major Scrutiny

Amber Heard Has 'Financial Difficulties'; Cannot Afford To Pay Johnny Depp $10 Million

Amber Heard Has 'Financial Difficulties'; Cannot Afford To Pay Johnny Depp $10 Million