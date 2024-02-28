Ensure Videography At 100% Booths, Set Up Polling Station In High-Rise Complexes Too, BJP Urges EC

The BJP on Wednesday urged the Election Commission to videograph the voting process at all polling stations during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and set up booths in complexes housing high-rise buildings.

In a memorandum, the BJP also urged the poll panel to consider reforming the approval process for political parties' media content to make it faster, allowing them adequate time to plan their campaign. It also requested the Election Commission to ensure there is no ambiguity in the rule pertaining to putting flags and making wall paintings by party workers at their homes during polls. "There should be clarity on this," they demanded.

A BJP delegation comprising Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and party national general secretary Arun Singh met the poll panel with the demands. "The BJP keeps making efforts to see how the entire poll process could be made more and more transparent and the voters' involvement in the elections be further increased. Our delegation made some requests to the EC (in this regard)," Vaishnaw told reporters after the meeting at the Election Commission.