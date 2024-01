The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the city government to ensure that all medical equipment in its hospitals are functional and explain the "apparent" drop in its expenditure on hospitals.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, who was hearing a PIL initiated by high court on its own in 2017 concerning the issue of non-availability of ICU beds and ventilator facility in government hospitals here, asked the health secretary of Delhi government to join the proceedings on Wednesday.