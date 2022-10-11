Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Ensure Equal Rights For Girls: Kerala CM On International Day Of Girl Child

In a tweet, the Marxist veteran said it should also be ensured that  girls are getting quality healthcare and lead a life without fear.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended wishes on the 'International Day Of the Girl Child'

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 4:31 pm

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday extended wishes on the 'International Day Of the Girl Child' and urged everyone to ensure that girls can enjoy equal rights and avail quality education.

In a tweet, the Marxist veteran said it should also be ensured that  girls are getting quality healthcare and lead a life without fear. "On this #InternationalDayOfGirlChild let's ensure that our girls can: Enjoy equal rights, avail quality education, consume nutritious foods, access quality healthcare, earn and be independent, hold their heads high and live without fear. Happy #IDG2022," he tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)

