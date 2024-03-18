Electoral Bonds Data Row: What Has Been Disclosed And What Is Next

Recipient and Donors: Where The Numbers Stand

Further an affidavit filed by SBI further stated that 22,217 bonds were purchased between April 1, 2019, and February 15, 2024, and the total number of bonds redeemed during this period was 22,030. The bonds which were not redeemed within the validity period of 15 days were transferred to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. Following the second list, the collated numbers from April 2019 shows the beneficiary parties who received the maximum amounts were the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a total of Rs 6986 crore, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) receiving a total of Rs 1,397 crore, the Congress receiving Rs 1,334.35 crores, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with Rs ₹1,322 crore, and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) receiving Rs 944 crore. Although the fresh list was released and numerous parties revealed their donor lists amounts, donations which were made public by ECI do not include the names of the donors, except those who voluntarily released them.