Elect Councillors From AAP To Prevent BJP Butting Heads With City Government On Every Occasion: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday urged the people to vote for AAP in the coming MCD polls to prevent BJP from picking a bone with the city government over every issue and hamstringing the civic work.

He made an appeal to the people to vote for his party so that their work gets done easily without any conflict between the councillors and the city government.

In a video message uploaded on social media, Sisodia said that if people choose a BJP councillor from their ward, they will quarrel with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal round-the-clock, which will hamper the civic work, such as cleaning of garbage and maintenance of roads.

"But if you choose an AAP councillor your roads will be cleaned and there will be no garbage. The MLAs are of Kejriwal. Choose councillors also led by Kejriwal," he said in a message in Hindi.

The AAP MCD in-charge also said that if people elect councillors from the Aam Aadmi Party, roads will become cleaner, garbage will be picked timely, and parks will become beautiful.

Polling for the high stakes MCD elections will take place on December 4, while counting will happen on December 7.

-With PTI Input