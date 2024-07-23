National

'Satyamev Jayate': Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan After SC Verdict On NEET Row;

Pradhan also noted that the National Testing Agency will announce the final results for the NEET-UG within two days.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during the press conference |
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during the press conference | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Hailing the Supreme Court's verdict on the NEET-UG 2024 row, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Satyamev Jayate", adding that the truth has prevailed.

Pradhan -- while addressing a press conference -- said that the top court had upheld what the Centre has been saying, that there was no "large-scale leak".

He added that the government has zero tolerance for any kind of breach, adding that the sanctity of exams is "supreme for us".

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to cancel the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 and said there is no material that shows that the sanctity of the entire examination has been affected.

The top court said it realised that directing a fresh examination would have serious repercussions over the 24 lakh students who appeared in the exam.

Th SC bench -- comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala -- said the demand for the cancellation of the exam is not justified, adding that data on record "does not indicate systemic leak of question paper of NEET-UG 24."

"If anybody is found involved in exam irregularities, they will not be spared," the Education Minister said after the apex court's verdict.

Pradhan noted that the National Testing Agency will announce the final results for the NEET-UG within two days.

He also slammed the Opposition for "trying to create anarchy, civil unrest" over the controversy surrounding NEET, saying that these are a part of its strategy.

Additionally, the Education Minister noted that the NEET-UG merit list will also be revised in accordance with the observations made by the apex court.

The Supreme Court's interim verdict will be followed by a detailed and reasoned order.

The NEET UG 2024 examination was conducted by NTA on May 5, 2024 at 4,750 centres across 571 cities, including 14 abroad, for which over 24 lakh medical aspirants had appeared.

The national level medical entrance test is conducted for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

