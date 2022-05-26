Thursday, May 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

ED Raids Multiple Locations In Money Laundering Probe Linked To Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab, Others

Multiple locations in Maharashtra are being searched by the ED after the federal agency files a fresh case under the criminal sections of the PMLA.

ED Raids Multiple Locations In Money Laundering Probe Linked To Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab, Others
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 May 2022 9:37 am

The ED on Thursday raided multiple locations in Maharashtra as part of a money laundering probe against state transport minister Anil Parab and others linked to alleged irregularities in a land deal in coastal Dapoli area of Ratnagiri district and other charges, officials said.

Locations in Dapoli, Mumbai and Pune are being searched after the federal agency filed a fresh case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Parab (57), is a three-time Shiv Sena legislator in the Maharashtra legislative council and is the state transport minister.

Related stories

ED Raids Bangladesh Nationals Living In West Bengal As Indian Citizens

Panama Papers: ED Raids Four Locations In Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Seizes Rs 88.30 Lakh

ED Raids Kolkata-Based Construction Firm, Promoters In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) action pertains to the allegations of purchase of a parcel of land at Dapoli by Parab in 2017 for a consideration of Rs 1 crore but it was registered in 2019. Some other charges are also being probed by the agency.

It is alleged that the land was subsequently sold to a Mumbai-based cable operator Sadanand Kadam in 2020 for a consideration of Rs 1.10 crore. In between, a resort was built on the same land from 2017 to 2020.

An Income Tax Department investigation earlier had alleged that the construction of the resort started in 2017 and over Rs 6 crore was spent in cash on construction of the resort.

Parab has been questioned by the ED in the past in an another money laundering case linked to former minister Anil Deshmukh.

Tags

National The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Prevention Of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Federal Agency Criminal Sections Land Deal Anil Parab Anil Deshmukh Money Laundering India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Oprah Weight Loss Gummies (ACV Keto Gummies) Sliming 2022 | Pros Or Cons?

Oprah Weight Loss Gummies (ACV Keto Gummies) Sliming 2022 | Pros Or Cons?