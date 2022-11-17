Thursday, Nov 17, 2022
ED Interrogates TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal In Jail

Anubrata Mondal, who is the Birbhum district president of TMC, was arrested by CBI in August for his alleged involvement in cattle smuggling and was also named in the chargesheet filed by the agency in the case.

Updated: 17 Nov 2022 4:27 pm

The Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the money laundering aspect of the cattle smuggling scam, Thursday interrogated TMC leader from Birbhum Anubrata Mondal, now lodged in Asansol correctional home.

Sources said officials of the central probe agency sought to interrogate Mondal in the correctional home after his daughter Sukanya repeatedly told its officers during questioning that her father (Anubrata) was aware of all the financial accounts and transactions they had asked her about.

ED had already interrogated Sukanya Mondal at its office in Delhi in connection with the scam. Anubrata Mondal, who is the Birbhum district president of TMC, was arrested by CBI in August for his alleged involvement in cattle smuggling and was also named in the chargesheet filed by the agency in the case.

CBI had also arrested Mondal's former bodyguard Sehgal Hossain and named him as a prime accused in its chargesheet. Subsequently, ED had taken Hossain into its custody.

(With PTI inputs)

National ED Interrogates TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal Jail Cattle Smuggling Chargesheet Financial Accounts Transactions Asansol Correctional Home
