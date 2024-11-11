National

Economic Diplomacy Now A Major Focus In Indian Foreign Policy, Says EAM Jaishankar

In his keynote address at the silver jubilee celebrations of the Aditya Birla Group's scholarship programme in Mumbai, he said India's appetite to explore the world has also grown, be it in tourism, education or work possibilities.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
EAM S Jaishankar UNGA
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar At 79h UNGA | Photo: Pamela Smith for AP
info_icon

A focus on economic diplomacy has become one of the key changes in Indian foreign policy which is now fundamentally purposed to serve national development and security, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said at an event here on Sunday.

In his keynote address at the silver jubilee celebrations of the Aditya Birla Group's scholarship programme in Mumbai, he said India's appetite to explore the world has also grown, be it in tourism, education or work possibilities.

"This deeper linkage between the external world and our national endeavours offers us crucial opportunities to accelerate the path towards a Viksit Bharat. In fact, we take it so seriously that I can declare that foreign policy now has fundamentally purposed to advancing national development, apart from ensuring national security," Jaishankar said.

The two goals are of course closely linked, he said.

"Therefore, much of our diplomacy is dedicated towards promoting exports, attracting investments, sourcing best practices, identifying technologies and expanding tourism," the external affairs minister said, adding the cumulative impact is to increase employment opportunities at home.

He said that there are different ways of achieving these objectives and the most basic is to "promote the Indian brand and strengthen international confidence in partnering with us".

"Given the diversity of our country, it is necessary to do that at a state level as well," Jaishankar added.

Noting that it is the business attraction that drives foreign investors and potential projects, he said their inclinations are usually strengthened by a favourable enabling environment and a more granular understanding of India's plans.

Technology flows and best practices are also painstaking two-way exercises that require both ends to appreciate their full potential, he said.

"This focus on economic diplomacy has, in fact, become one of the key changes in our foreign policy in contemporary times. The international situation is also ripe today for more strenuous efforts in that direction. The Covid experience brought home to the world the dangers of depending on a limited geography," Jaishankar said.

"Our interactions with the world and interests in it have grown proportionately... the world is today increasingly appreciating the India story," he added.

The external affairs minister also said, "Today there is a perceptible interest in engaging with us, reflected in the steady flow of high-profile visitors and businesses. Our own very appetite to explore the world has also grown, be it in tourism, education or work possibilities."

“As we enter the era of AI (artificial intelligence), who captures, processes and deploys your data is of utmost importance," he said.

Data privacy and cyber security are consequently paralleling reliable supply chains as a global priority. That manufacturing and data are also more deeply fused is yet another reality to be taken into account, Jaishankar stated.

"So, in this scenario, India has an opportunity to board the manufacturing bus that we missed to some extent in the past. It is incumbent on us to develop the logistics, the infrastructure and the business environment to promote greater industrial production," he said.

Stating that no nation can truly develop in a unidimensional manner, and large ones, in particular, like India, he said, "We must have some basic self-sufficiency."

"That is why we speak of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Otherwise, in an era of weaponised economics, we leave ourselves seriously open to vulnerabilities," Jaishankar remarked.

According to him, India currently faces two big challenges ahead -- "the scale of our producers and the limits of our technology -- both are changing with each passing year and are indeed interlinked in many ways".

For Bharat to rise, he said, it must develop deep technology strengths and create the capacity to research, to design and to innovate, and that will only happen when manufacturing expands and the industrial culture strikes deep roots.

"After all, we must be safeguarded from unfair competition during that process, especially if they could have a strategic intent. Global engagement cannot be argued on narrow economic merits alone without any regard to its social and national security consequences. Indeed, that is one of the takeaways from recent developments in the United States," Jaishankar added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs RSA, 2nd T20I: Who Won Yesterday's India Vs South Africa Match? - Check Highlights
  2. IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: SKY Lauds Five-Star Varun, Says 'He's Been Waiting For This For Long'
  3. West Indies Vs England, 2nd T20I: Jos Buttler Steers ENG To A Seven-Wicket Win In Barbados
  4. West Indies Vs England Highlights, 2nd T20I: Jos Buttler Stars As Visitors Win By Seven Wickets In Barbados
  5. South Africa, New Zealand Win Low Scoring Thrillers To Level Series Against India, Sri Lanka
Football News
  1. Ruben Amorim: Manchester Utd-Bound Manager Enjoys Winning Sporting CP Send-Off
  2. Real Sociedad 1-0 Barcelona: Sheraldo Becker Stuns Toothless Blaugrana As Winning Run Ends
  3. Inter 1-1 Napoli: Calhanoglu Misses Penalty As Scudetto Rivals Draw At San Siro
  4. Roma Sack Head Coach Ivan Juric; Roberto Mancini Lined Up As Replacement
  5. Scottish Premiership: Clement Wants Ruthless Rangers After Nervy Win Over Hearts
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Shakes Off Rust To Beat Alex De Minaur
  2. ATP Finals: Big-serving Taylor Fritz Overpowers Daniil Medvedev
  3. WTA Finals 2024: Coco Gauff Beats Zheng Qinwen In Thriller To Win Maiden Title
  4. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff, 20, Pips Zheng Qinwen To Clinch Title For First Time
  5. Gauff Vs Zheng, WTA Finals: World No 3 Calls Chinese Rival's Play Unbelievable After Overcoming Challenge
Hockey News
  1. 'Hockey India League Experience Will Help Me Break Into Senior Team': Delhi SG Pipers' Rohit
  2. China Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch
  3. Japan Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch
  4. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch
  5. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: India 'Trusting The Process' To Bury Ghosts Of 2024 On Home Soil

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Economic Diplomacy Now A Major Focus In Indian Foreign Policy, Says EAM Jaishankar
  2. Jharkhand Feels The Heat Of BJP's Tried-And-Tested "Infiltrator" Tactic
  3. Who Is Sanjiv Khanna? 51st Chief Justice Of India Set To Take Oath Today
  4. Khalistani Terrorist Arsh Dalla Linked To Nijjar, Arrested In Canada: Reports
  5. Bahraich Violence: Police Arrest Main Conspirator Shakeel Ahmed And 5 Others
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  2. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  3. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  4. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  5. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
World News
  1. After Hurricanes And Blackouts, 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Cuba
  2. Ukraine War: Donald Trump Dials Putin, Urges Russia To Not Escalate War
  3. Will Trump Fuel Or Finish Wars?
  4. Donald Trump’s White House ‘Waapsi’
  5. Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Suffers Massive Drone Attack; Kyiv May Cede Territory
Latest Stories
  1. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  2. J&K: 1 Jawan Killed In Kishtwar Encounter; Gunfight Rattles Zabarwan Forest
  3. Assembly Elections 2024: Jharkhand Gets Poll-Ready; BJP, Congress Release Manifestos For Maharashtra
  4. Uttarakhand To Implement Uniform Civil Code Soon | What We Know About UCC
  5. Day In Pics: November 10, 2024
  6. CK Nayudu Trophy: Haryana's Yashvardhan Dalal Scripts History With Unbeaten 428
  7. Daily Horoscope, November 10, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign