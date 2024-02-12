EaseMyTrip Announces 5-Star Hotel Project In Ayodhya

"Excited to announce that we've just initiated a transformative project by stepping into the hospitality industry with the launch of a 5-star luxury hotel project in Ayodhya, ideally situated less than one kilometre from the Ram Mandir. This venture represents a significant investment of up to Rs 100 crore through Jeewani Hospitality Private Limited, leading this visionary project," he said.

The company's goal is to redefine the hospitality experience for pilgrims and tourists in Ayodhya, a city rich in spiritual heritage.