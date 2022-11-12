Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Earthquake Of 5.4-Magnitude Hits Nepal, Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR

The earthquake had epicentre in Nepal. Its tremors were felt in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) on Saturday evening.

Earthquake (Representative Image)
Earthquake (Representative Image) File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 8:11 pm

Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Regin (NCR) felt tremors on Saturday evening of a 5.4-magnitude that struck Nepal.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Western Nepal and it occured at 7:57 pm on Saturday evening, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS said in a tweet published a map of areas affected by the earthquake, which covered much of Western Nepal and Northern India including Uttarakhand, Delhi-NCR, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. 

This is second time Delhi has felt tremors this week. Earlier on Wednesday, a 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck Western Nepal and tremors were felt in Delhi and NCR. At least six people were killed in Nepal in the earthquake on Wednesday.

National Earthquake Tremors Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) National Center For Seismology Nepal Nepal Earthquake Delhi Earthquake Uttarakhand
