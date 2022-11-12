Earthquake Of 5.4-Magnitude Hits Nepal, Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR

Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Regin (NCR) felt tremors on Saturday evening of a 5.4-magnitude that struck Nepal.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Western Nepal and it occured at 7:57 pm on Saturday evening, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS said in a tweet published a map of areas affected by the earthquake, which covered much of Western Nepal and Northern India including Uttarakhand, Delhi-NCR, and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

This is second time Delhi has felt tremors this week. Earlier on Wednesday, a 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck Western Nepal and tremors were felt in Delhi and NCR. At least six people were killed in Nepal in the earthquake on Wednesday.