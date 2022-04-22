Earth Day 2022: Here Is All You Need About This ‘Environment Carnival’

Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22 as International Mother Earth Day. With increase in pollution levels, the activists have been striving for a clean environment, as the ravages of climate change have become more vivid with each passing day.

Why is Earth Day celebrated?

Every year April 22 since 1970 has been an annual affairs for environmental activists to commemorate the day as ‘Earth Day’. The day is marked to share the ideas towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly ways.

How was idea of ‘Earth Day’ floated?

American Senator Gaylord Nelson, who was concerned about the deteriorating environment in the United States, witnessed the ravages of a massive oil spill in Santa Barbara, California.

Nelson wanted to create awareness on air and water pollution. It was in 1970 when Nelson along with other activists choose April 22 to raise awareness on increasing pollution levels on the 'mother' Earth.

When did Earth Day went global?

It was in 1990 that the movement inspired and mobilised 200 million people in 141 countries and lifted environmental issues onto the world stage.

Earth Day 1990 gave a huge boost to recycling efforts worldwide and helped pave the way for the 1992 United Nations Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

The success of the event made then US President Bill Clinton to award Earth Day founder—Senator Nelson with Presidential Medal of Freedom — the highest honor given to civilians in the United States.

Theme For This Year’s Earth Day

The theme for this year’s International Mother Earth Day is ‘Invest in our Planet’. It highlights the need for people to come together and take steps to protect biodiversity and our ‘blue planet’.

(Inputs from earthday.org)