Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Earth Day 2022: Here Is All You Need About This ‘Environment Carnival’

Since 1970, Earth Day has been mobilising masses globally to find ways towards eco-friendly sustainability and bio-diversity conservation.

Earth Day 2022: Here Is All You Need About This ‘Environment Carnival’
Earth from photographed from the Apollo 10 spacecraft in 1969. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 11:32 am

Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22 as International Mother Earth Day. With increase in pollution levels, the activists have been striving for a clean environment, as the ravages of climate change have become more vivid with each passing day. 

Why is Earth Day celebrated? 

Every year April 22 since 1970 has been an annual affairs for environmental activists to commemorate the day as ‘Earth Day’. The day is marked to share the ideas towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly ways.

Related stories

No Plan(et) B: Plant A Tree From Your Home This Earth Day

 This Earth Day, Biden Faces ''Headwinds'' On Climate Agenda

Over 100 Artists From Across The World To Read ‘Earth Anthem’ On Earth Day

How was idea of ‘Earth Day’ floated?

American Senator Gaylord Nelson, who was concerned about the deteriorating environment in the United States, witnessed the ravages of a massive oil spill in Santa Barbara, California.  

Nelson wanted to create awareness on air and water pollution. It was in 1970 when Nelson along with other activists choose April 22 to raise awareness on increasing pollution levels on the 'mother' Earth.

When did Earth Day went global?

It was in 1990 that the movement inspired and mobilised 200 million people in 141 countries and lifted environmental issues onto the world stage.

Earth Day 1990 gave a huge boost to recycling efforts worldwide and helped pave the way for the 1992 United Nations Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

The success of the event made then US President Bill Clinton to award Earth Day founder—Senator Nelson with  Presidential Medal of Freedom — the highest honor given to civilians in the United States.

Theme For This Year’s Earth Day

The theme for this year’s International Mother Earth Day is ‘Invest in our Planet’. It highlights the need for people to come together and take steps to protect biodiversity and our ‘blue planet’.
(Inputs from earthday.org)

Tags

National Earth Day Environment Environment & Ecology Biodiversity Earth Pollution Gaylord Nelson Bill Cllinton US Rio De Janeiro The United Nations Summit Oil Spill California
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Another Electric Vehicle Explosion Kills 80-Year-Old In Telangan

Another Electric Vehicle Explosion Kills 80-Year-Old In Telangan