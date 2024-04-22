National

Domestic Air Traffic Touches New Single-Day High; Crosses 4.71 Lakh Passengers

This is higher than the domestic air traffic of 4,28,389 passengers and 5,899 flights recorded on April 21, 2023.

Advertisement

File%20Image
Domestic Air Traffic Touches New Single-Day High; Crosses 4.71 Lakh Passengers Photo: File Image
info_icon

Domestic air traffic touched a new single-day high of 4,71,751 passengers on Sunday, according to official data.

The traffic on Sunday was more than 14 per cent higher than the average pre-Covid count of 3,98,579.

On April 21, the total number of domestic air passengers stood at 4,71,751 and the number of flights was 6,128, as per the data from the civil aviation ministry.

This is higher than the domestic air traffic of 4,28,389 passengers and 5,899 flights recorded on April 21, 2023.

In a post on X, the ministry said India's domestic aviation is "everyday at a new high".

Advertisement

"Domestic aviation in India is witnessing unprecedented growth, driven by factors such as concrete policies, economic development, and expansion of low-cost carriers. As more people gain access to air travel, the sector is expected to continue its upward trajectory," it said.

Last week, aviation regulator DGCA said passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-March 2024 were 391.46 lakhs as against 375.04 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year, registering an annual growth of 4.38 per cent and monthly growth of 3.68 per cent.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  2. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  3. Sports LIVE Updates: D Gukesh Becomes Youngest-Ever Candidates Chess Winner
  4. Manushi Chhillar On Box Office Failure Of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: I Have Made My Peace With It
  5. The Elephant Can Remember: How The BSP Is Looking To Reinvent Itself This Poll Season
  6. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Teaser: Makers Introduce Amitabh Bachchan As The Immortal Ashwatthama In Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Film
  7. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Unopposed BJP Surat Candidate Becomes MP, Claims CM; BJP-Cong Wat Over PM's 'Minority' Remark Rages On
  8. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami