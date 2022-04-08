Friday, Apr 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Diversity, Inclusion Crucial For Company's Performance: Survey

According to the survey, about 77 per cent of the employers believe that not prioritising diversity, inclusion and belonging could adversely affect their company's performance.

Diversity, Inclusion Crucial For Company's Performance: Survey
Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 5:01 pm

With a number of companies preferring a diverse workforce, a survey has revealed that a majority of employers believe diversity, inclusion and belonging are crucial for the performance of an organisation.

About 77 per cent of the employers surveyed believe that not prioritising diversity, inclusion and belonging could adversely affect their company's performance, according to a survey by global job site Indeed - Uncovering Blind Spots: Outlook on Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging (DI&B) in Indian workplaces.

The survey was conducted by Valuvox in March on behalf of Indeed among 1,142 employers and 1,430 employees, covering 10 sectors such as Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT, media and entertainment, retail and telecommunications across 11 cities.

Related stories

Cadila Pharma Launches Three-Dose Rabies Vaccine

Is India Inc Getting Ready To Welcome Gender Diversity

Scientists Express Need for Transformative Changes To Halt Biodiversity Loss

The survey further revealed that 39 per cent of employers believe that DI&B awareness in their organisations do not quite measure up.

Highlights the disparity between what employers believe and the reality, the survey found that 40 per cent of employers do not have a formal approach to DI&B. However, they are of the opinion that they are inclusive or actively discouraging discrimination.

Only 21 per cent of organisations surveyed have instituted formal DI&B policies, said the survey.

The survey also found that 73 per cent of employees wish to work at organisations that actively promote such initiatives.

"Greater acceptance of a diverse workforce has been gaining ground among Indian employers for more than a decade now. Companies understand that these initiatives are valuable in attracting and retaining talent, boosting innovation and productivity. With nearly half of all employers surveyed (49%) having implemented DI&B initiatives over the past 18 months or more, we can see that prioritising DI&B is at the forefront for organisations," Indeed India head of sales Sashi Kumar said.

Further, the survey also revealed that large organisations have been leading the curve when it comes to DI&B initiatives.

More than two out of three large businesses are aware or very sensitive towards the cause with 37 per cent of all large organisations surveyed having laid out formal DI&B policies and 33 per cent having adopted these policies.

About 73 per cent of small businesses either have inadequate awareness or lack awareness altogether. However, a significant proportion of medium-sized (19 per cent) and small organisations (12 per cent) than large (10 per cent) are on the path to formalisation, it added. 

Tags

National Gender Diversity Linguistic Diversity Unity In Diversity Culturally Inclusive Performance Work Space Employees Study
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Women's Pro League: IND-W Face Ultimate Test Against Dutch

Women's Pro League: IND-W Face Ultimate Test Against Dutch

The Horror Of The Haunted House And Lonely People

The Horror Of The Haunted House And Lonely People