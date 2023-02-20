Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Disruption Of House Proceedings Not In Interest Of Democracy: Adityanath

Adityanath made the remarks ahead of the start of the Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Yogi Adityanath
Disruption of House proceeding is not the interest of democracy, Yogi Adityanath said Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 1:39 pm

Disruption of House proceeding is neither in the interest of democracy nor for the state and the opposition should raise issues in a dignified way, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

Adityanath made the remarks ahead of the start of the Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. "There can be 'asahmati' (differences) between ruling and opposition parties. The ruling side cannot run away from answering issues of public interest. Disruption (of House) is neither in the interest of democracy nor the state," he told reporters in assembly premises.

He said the opposition should raise issues with "shalinta" (in a dignified way) and use "Prabhavi shabdavali" (effective words) in the House. "The budget for 25 crore people of the state will be presented on February 22. If needed, after discussion with other party leaders, the House will also meet on Saturday also," he said.

The government, he said, was ready for a discussion and will reply on all issues raised in the interest of the public.

"We should set an example by running the House in an excellent way. This is an opportunity for us to make it (House) a platform for good debate," he said.

Tags

National Disruption House Proceedings Democracy Adityanath Budget Session Uttar Pradesh Assembly
