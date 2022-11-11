Dharamshala: Is The ‘Riwaz’ Really Changing? What To Expect From Himachal Pradesh’s Second Capital

An abode of Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama, a famed town for international Cricket stadium –rated as one of the best in the world and an upcoming 'Smart City' of India – Dharamshala has many feathers on its cap.

As a headquarter of Kangra--- the state's biggest district with 15 assembly seats, crucial to the formation of any government at Shimla, one has to just read the writings on the walls- quite literally, to make sense of the things coming up as the state goes to the polls in less than 24 hours.

Whosoever wins, Kangra forms the government is a historical fact .As all eyes are fixed at the hill state- its lower belt and the modern capital Dharamshala is preparing for the final verdict.

Is Dharamshala heading for a change, once again, following the trend since 2003 when the Congress wrested the seat from the BJP? Or the ruling party has changed the custom of alternating power between BJP and the Congress?

The slogan—Riwaaz Badal Raha Hai is bound to have more surprises for the BJP than the Congress- a party that believes that Himachal Pradesh voters will continue the tradition. At the end of the campaign it seems Kangra will be the king maker.

The battle in Dharamshala is in itself quite interesting this time. This is one of the 19 seats where the BJP has dropped incumbent MLAs sparking revolt in the party at 21 places.

While BJP has officially fielded an OBC candidate Rakesh Chaudhry (44), a turncoat known for switching sides including his brief adventure with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Vipin Nehria, a BJP leader from gaddi community is also fighting as a rebel.

The Congress has however brought back Sudhir Sharma, a party heavyweight and Brahmin face, to test his fortunes again.

In an 83,000 strong constituency one of significant views to look at is state Vidhan Sabha (legislative Assembly) complex, credit for which goes to former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

He not only laid the foundation stone during his tenure between 2003-2007 but also got the work done within one year.

“It was his vision to bridge the gap often being a cause of Kangra’s disenchantment with the government run from Shimla. It was also a sort of political empowerment. He genuinely believed in equitable development of all the regions and Kangra must not ignored ” Says Sudhir Sharma, Congress candidate from Dharamshala .

Sharma, a former minister in Virbhadra Singh cabinet, one who really wielded power got the “Smart City” project sanctioned for Dharamshala even overriding Shimla’s claim. His another shrewd move was to get Dharamshala declared as second capital of Himachal Pradesh ahead of 2017 assembly elections.

As a young politician Sharma wanted to emerge as the next leader to become a front line politician but unfortunately his calculations went wrong. He lost his election in 2017 to BJP senior Krishan Kapoor, a former minister and prominent Gaddi community leader.

Kapoor later in 2019 also got elected to the Parliament from Kangra due to the Narendra Modi wave but Sharma’s political career came to a halt, at least for five years. This was primarily also due to his refusal to contest election from Dharamshala, after vacancy was created by Kapoor’s election to Lok Sabha.

A big blow came to Sharma ahead of the elections with speculations floating that he will join Aam Aadmi party (AAP) as its Chief Ministerial face. However, his image was significantly damaged as the buzz in the air indicated he was likely to join BJP.

Nevertheless, Sudhir Sharma had to struggle for the ticket which eventually he got and set out for a decisive battle to defend his turf. Right now, things seem to be working for him in terms of the campaign in the town even as peripheral areas- the panchayats are presenting a contrasting picture.

Mritunjay Puri, a Kangra-based journalist admits, “Sudhir Sharma’s works as minister for urban development are highpoints of his campaign as how he got Smart city project facing hurdles, sky-walk project connecting Dharamshala to Mcleodganj lacking a push and proposed IT park gathering dust.”

During five years Dharamshala however did not see the “smart city’ project happening barring few rain-shelters, drains or pathways.

Sudhir Sharma has come out with a time bound charter of action to transform Dharamshala into a happening place. There is a list of schemes for women empowerment, employment of youths and proposals on infrastructure building.

His campaigners like Congress leader Randeep Surjewala exhorted the voters to elect Sharma to the assembly and promised that he (Sujrewala) will get him an important role. “Now, the government will function from Dharamshala, not Shimla,” he declared on November 9 at Dharamshala.

The town that ideally holds potential as Himachal Pradesh’s cosmopolitan amalgamation, in the foot-hills of majestic snow-peaked Dhauladhar mountains, is waiting a big push. One of the best advantages is air connectivity to the town facilitating the international cricket destination.