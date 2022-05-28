Saturday, May 28, 2022
DGCA Fines IndiGo Rs 5 Lakh For Not Allowing Specially-Abled On Board At Ranchi Airport

Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) in a statement said a ‘more compassionate handling would have smoothened the nerves, calmed the child and would have obviated the need for the extreme step’.

DGCA fines airliner IndiGo.(File photo-Representational image) File Photo

Updated: 28 May 2022 3:14 pm

Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) on Saturday imposed Rs 5 lakh fine on airline company—IndiGo for denying boarding to specially-abled child at Jharkhand’s Ranchi airport. 

The regulator has fined the airline company for the incident which occurred on May 7 this year. 

DGCA said: “Handling of specially abled child by IndiGo ground staff at Ranchi airport on May 7 was deficient and it exacerbated situation”. 

"A more compassionate handling would have smoothened the nerves, calmed the child and would have obviated the need for the extreme step resulting in denied boarding to the passengers," it added.

The regulator also said: “Special situations deserve extraordinary responses but the Airline staff failed to rise up to the occasion and in the process committed lapses in adherence to the letter and spirit of the Civil Aviation Requirements (Regulations)”.

(With PTI inputs)
 

