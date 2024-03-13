Despite Past Assurance, Tamil Sri Lankan Refugees Excluded From New CAA Rules

“For the past 28 years, I have been residing in the camp. We abide by Indian law and culture. Even though I am a refugee by birth, I am living as an Indian due to my love for the country…But I cannot live with mental agony," Yanadhan said in a petition to the district collector in 2019. The CAA, which aims to fast-track citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, finds no mention of citizenship for Tamil refugees from Sri Lanka – an estimated 100,000 of them live as ethnic minorities in India. Many of them live in refugee camps in Tamil Nadu, bound to clutches of poverty and lack of citizenship.