Dengue Cases Reducing In Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that dengue cases are at present witnessing a downward trend in the state.

Banerjee, however, conceded that there was earlier an increase in dengue cases.

On the other hand, two children succumbed to the mosquito-borne disease while undergoing treatment in separate hospitals in Kolkata during the day, a health official said.

The deceased include a nine-year-old boy from Howrah and an eight-year-old girl from Baguiati area of Kolkata.

Banerjee, while speaking at a programme in Krishnanagar in Nadia district, claimed that dengue cases will reduce further with the onset of winter.

"Nonetheless, I request everyone to keep their surroundings clean and ensure there is no water accumulation, which causes mosquito breeding that needs to be checked," she said.

The state government has decided to conduct a special drive in Kolkata and its neighbouring districts of Howrah, Hooghly and North 24 Parganas districts to tackle the dengue outbreak.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, along with a team of officials, on Wednesday inspected suspected larvae breeding spots in Chetla and Kalighat areas in Kolkata.

Hakim, who was accompanied by local councillors and senior officials, was seen cleaning the streets.

He also visited houses and construction sites and informed people about the 'dos and don'ts' of dengue prevention.

Hakim said that the civic body is taking all measures to arrest the spread of the disease in the city.

“We must all show responsibility towards our society in fighting dengue. We cannot continue having a lackadaisical attitude...I am urging everybody to show some initiative so that we come out of this situation. We must not allow water to accumulate," Hakim told PTI, adding that strict action will be taken against those on whose premises stagnant water is found.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has also started spreading awareness through the public address system.

