Delhi's Max Temp Likely To Settle Around 37 Degrees Celsius

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Updated on:
Delhi records a minimum temperature of 21.2 degrees Celsius
Delhi on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 21.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Humidity was recorded at 64 per cent at 8.30 am.

The department has predicted generally cloudy sky with possibility of drizzle during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius, it said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 145 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

