National

Delhi's Air Pollution: Slow Murder A Decade In The Making 

Delhi’s citizenry has come to expect the hazardous air pollution and toxic smog that envelopes the city every winter, but the city’s air pollution crisis is decades in the making. Here is a look at how the issue evolved along with Outlook's indepth reporting on the issue

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Delhis Air Quality has hit a hazardous 500
Delhi's Air Quality has hit a hazardous 500 Photo by Suresh K Pandey
info_icon

New Delhi is choking under a haze of pollution, which is an expected crisis in the Capital city every winter. Delhi's air pollution is the result of decades of unchecked construction, excessive usage of private road vehicles, industrial growth, and political indifference. Even as the Supreme Court of India took up the matter and ordered GRAP protocols, the capital’s citizens woke up on Tuesday to hazardous air quality, with the index at 500.  

Delhi woke up to its pollution crisis in October 2016, when the city experienced smog episodes with PM2.5 levels—dangerous fine particulate matter—reaching 750 micrograms per cubic metre, 12 times the safe limit. 

In response, the Aam Aadmi Party government implemented the "Odd-Even" scheme to reduce vehicular emissions. However, the scheme's impact has yet to be measured. In addition, the same year, the Supreme Court directed the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) to devise a coordinated plan to tackle pollution episodes, resulting in the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in 2017.

However, the capital’s pollution crisis has been decades in the making. 

India introduced landmark legislations, such as the 1981 Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and the 1986 Environment (Protection) Act, to curb pollution. However, Delhi's air pollution crisis dates back to the 1990s. During this decade, rapid urban growth and industrialisation overwhelmed any impact of these legislative measures.

In 1996, the Centre for Science and Environment released its Slow Murder report, chronicling the city's worsening pollution. This report spurred the Supreme Court to intervene, demanding an action plan from the Delhi government.

Delhi’s government proposed its first air pollution control plan in 1998 and launched the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) in 1998. The Authority introduced compressed natural gas (CNG) for public transport vehicles, reducing emissions from buses and auto-rickshaws.

However, in the 2000s, Delhi's population grew exponentially—from 16.6 million in 2001 to over 46 million by 2011. The number of registered vehicles, too, grew from 4.24 million in 2004 to over 10.8 million in 2018. The city’s public transportation infrastructure buckled under the pressure of overpopulation. 

At the same time, Delhi saw an industrial relocation as many factories moved to NCR towns outside the capital city’s borders. This only created new pollution hotspots. Other factors include burning crop residue in neighbouring states, particularly during winter, when weather conditions trap pollutants closer to the ground.

Transparency and monitoring showed some progress during the 2010s. In 2009, the National Ambient Air Quality Standards were revised to include 12 pollutants. In 2014, the National Air Quality Index(NAQI) was introduced. The NAQI simplified air quality data into accessible categories, raising public awareness about the severity of Delhi’s air pollution.

In 2017, India attempted to attack vehicular pollution by implementing Bharat Stage IV (BSIV) vehicular emission norms nationwide. However, this proved insufficient in the face of growing sources of pollution. Meanwhile, solid waste burning and unregulated construction activities continued unabated.

Despite these efforts, Delhi's pollution levels remain dangerously high, especially during winter. Experts attribute this to a combination of factors, including weak regulation enforcement, gaps in public transport infrastructure, and economic pressures on farmers leading to continued stubble burning.

In its December 20, 2021 issue, Where Stars Don’t ShineOutlook explored the issues surrounding Delhi’s pollution problem in depth. Ashutosh Sharma wrote about how efforts to curb the city’s declining air quality should not be limited to only the winter months but also need year-long attention. Aditya Dubey traced how the city’s youth were rising against political inertia and leading the fight for cleaner air. And Bharati Chaturvedi highlighted how the crisis affected underprivileged children the worst. 

You can read more from the issue.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
  2. Champions Trophy: PCB Rejects Hybrid Model, Seeks BCCI's Reason For Travel Refusal - Report
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Will Have His Moments, Hopefully Not Too Many, Says AUS's Travis Head
  4. NPL 2024: Fixtures, Broadcasters Revealed For Inaugural Edition - Check Details
  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25: Shami Included In Bengal's 22-Member Squad For SMAT
Football News
  1. Nations League: Spain Edge Already-Relegated Switzerland 3-2 To Stay Unbeaten
  2. Nations League: Denmark Stave Off Serbia Challenge In 0-0 Draw, Storm Into Quarter-Finals
  3. Nations League: Croatia Rally To Hold Portugal 1-1, Enter Quarter-Finals
  4. Nations League: Andy Robertson's Late Header Helps Scotland Pip Poland 2-1
  5. Football Transfers: Jonathan David Names Barcelona As Dream Club Amid Lille Uncertainty
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal On Why He's Retiring Now, Not Next Year: 'I Don’t Need to Say Goodbye Everywhere'
  2. Rafael Nadal's Career In Numbers Before Farewell At Davis Cup Final 8
  3. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal, Alcaraz Sweat It Out
  4. Emma Raducanu Takes Pride In 'Unheard Of' Achievement; Raring To Go In 2025
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Swiatek Bests Paolini, Keeps Poland In Fight For Place In Final
Hockey News
  1. China 3-0 Malaysia Hockey Semi-Final Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: CHN Start Domination As MAS Struggle
  2. India Announce 20-Member Squad For Men's Junior Asia Cup: Amir Ali To Lead Coach PR Sreejesh's Side
  3. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  4. India Vs Japan Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Unbeaten Hosts Start As Favourites
  5. India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Between IND And JPN

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 19, 2024
  2. Delhi Pollution: Environment Minister Gopal Rai Urges Centre To Give Approval For Artificial Rain
  3. Delhi's Air Pollution: Slow Murder A Decade In The Making 
  4. PM Modi At G20: Focus On 'Food, Fuel, Fertilizer'; Meetings With World Leaders To Strengthen Ties
  5. Election Wrap: NCP(SP)'s Anil Deshmukh, BJP MLA's Sister Attacked; Rahul Gandhi Called 'Chota Popat' Amid Slogan Row
Entertainment News
  1. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  2. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
  3. IFFI 2024: AR Rahman To Pay Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar
  4. Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: The Legal Feud Over A Documentary 
  5. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
US News
  1. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  2. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
  3. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  4. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  5. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
World News
  1. Increased Russian Attacks, 4 Million Displaced And No End In Sight | 1000 Days Of Ukraine War
  2. China: Numerous Children Injured By Vehicle At School Gate In Hunan Province
  3. Hong Kong: 45 Pro-Democracy Activists Jailed For 4 To 10 Years In Biggest National Security Case
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Canada: Indian-Origin Woman Found Dead In Walmart Oven, Police Rules Out Foul Play | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  2. NPL 2024: Fixtures, Broadcasters Revealed For Inaugural Edition - Check Details
  3. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. COP29 Deadlock And A Rebuke From India
  5. Anmol Bishnoi, Brother Of Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Detained In US
  6. Manipur: Another Body Found; NDA MLAs Skip Meeting With CM; 'Coffin Rally' By Kuki-Zo Orgs Today
  7. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
  8. Delhi AQI 'Severe Plus': Schools, Universities Switch To Online Mode; GRAP IV In Place | Top Points