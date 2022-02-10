Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Delhi University To Resume Offline Classes From Feb 17

The student outfits, cutting across party lines, have been demanding that the Delhi University (DU) begin offline classes without any further delay.

Delhi University To Resume Offline Classes From Feb 17
University of Delhi PTI Photo

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 10:53 am

Amid continued protests by student outfits demanding resumption of offline classes at Delhi University, the varsity on Wednesday issued an order announcing commencement of classes in physical mode for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses from February 17. The order said all students should plan to reach Delhi in such a manner that they can complete three days' isolation before reporting to their respective colleges or departments.

The student outfits, cutting across party lines, have been demanding that the Delhi University (DU) begin offline classes without any further delay. According to the order issued by the university, a committee was constituted by Delhi University vice chancellor Yogesh Singh to consider the decisions of reopening the campus. The committee deliberated upon the issue with the deans of faculties, heads of departments, principals of colleges, directors of institutions and provosts of hostels.

Noting that it is difficult for the students in different parts of the country to reach Delhi at a short notice in the prevailing pandemic situation, it said appropriate time is required for students to arrange for their travel from their respective hometowns. "Based on the recommendations of the committee, it is notified that offline classes for all undergraduate and post-graduate courses shall begin with effect from February 17. The outstation students are advised to plan reaching Delhi in such a manner that they are able to complete the isolation period of three days before reporting to their respective colleges/ departments," said the order.

The order further stated that libraries/laboratories and canteens of the university colleges/departments/centres shall be functioning with effect from February 17 by strictly adhering to COVID-19 guidelines issued by DDMA, MHA, MOHFW and UGC. "The Deans of Faculties/Heads of the Departments/ Principals of Colleges/Directors of the Institutions/Provosts of Hostels shall ensure that all the teaching, non-teaching staff and students follow Covid appropriate behaviour (wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, regular hand washing and use of sanitisers) at all times to prevent the spread of COVID-19," it said.

It also directed that authorities concerned ensure that the premises of the departments/colleges, centres and hostels are properly ventilated and sanitised. The order also said that the authorities shall encourage the teaching and non-teaching staff and the students get vaccinated if not already done at the earliest. DU VC Yogesh Singh had on Tuesday said that the campus would be opened soon.

"We are thinking of reopening and we will do it soon. The students are getting impatient. It is a big system. We are consulting with college principals. A meeting was held on Monday and they have started sanitising the colleges and then there are also hostels. Students are also outside and they will take some time. We will open before the end of this month," he had told PTI.

Delhi University colleges were closed on March 19, 2020 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The varsity had given a go-ahead to resumption of practical sessions in February last year, but after the emergence of second wave, they were suspended in March. In September, the university allowed final year undergraduate and postgraduate students to return to campus, but the attendance was thin. These offline classes were also suspended in view of rising coronavirus cases.

With PTI Inputs

