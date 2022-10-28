Friday, Oct 28, 2022
Delhi Traffic Police Asks Commuters To Avoid Karni Singh Shooting Range Road

Delhi Traffic Police.
Delhi Traffic Police. PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Oct 2022 10:03 am

The Delhi Police has requested commuters to avoid Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Road, from the Mehrauli-Badarpur road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad and vice versa, on Friday.

The traffic police, in a tweet, said the commuters of Delhi and Haryana are requested to avoid Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Road, from MB Road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad and vice versa, from 9 am to 7 pm on Friday due to special security or traffic arrangements.

A two-day “Chintan Shivir” of the home ministers of all the states is being organised by the Union Ministry Home Affairs (MHA) in Haryana’s Surajkund.

The “Chintan Shivir” is being organised with the objective to prepare an action plan for the implementation of “Vision 2047” and the “Panch Pran” announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day.

It was started on Thursday and will conclude on Friday.

(With PTI Inputs)

