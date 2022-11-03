Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
Delhi: Services On Airport Express Line To Be Hit Till November End Due To Track Maintenance Work

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 6:33 pm

Services on the Airport Express Line will be affected till the end of November due to track maintenance work, Delhi Metro said on Thursday. The 23-km line connects New Delhi and Delhi Sector-21 metro stations. 

"In view of the ongoing track maintenance work on the Airport Express Line (AEL) for increasing the operational speed of trains, the frequency of trains on the AEL may get slightly affected after 11 PM till the end of revenue service hours and up to 7 AM from the start of revenue service hours," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement.

"The frequency of metro trains during this time period is 15 minutes during regular service which may get delayed by another 5-7 minutes till November end this year," it said. Regular Announcements shall be made at stations and in trains accordingly to ensure that passengers were not inconvenienced, officials said.

The maintenance work is expected to be completed by the end of November, they said. Revenue services on the line begin at 5 am, the officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

