Delhi Sees Minimum Temperature Of 9.4 Degrees C

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity was recorded at 89 per cent. The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies with strong surface winds with speeds up to 20-30 kmph during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 21 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 174, in the 'moderate' category, at 8 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.