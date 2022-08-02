Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi's First Monkeypox Patient Discharged From Hospital: Officials

Fourteen of his contacts, including the doctor who first treated him, were quarantined but none of them developed symptoms, officials said.

undefined
Monkeypox Virus Outbreak Photo: AP/Francisco Seco

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 1:50 pm

Delhi's first monkeypox patient has been discharged from the LNJP Hospital, senior officials said on Tuesday. The 34-year-old man, a resident of west Delhi, had tested positive last month.

Fourteen of his contacts, including the doctor who first treated him, were quarantined but none of them developed symptoms, officials said. The man was discharged on Monday night, they said. Meanwhile, the condition of the second monkeypox patient in the city, a Nigerian national, is stable.

He has fever, skin eruptions and blisters and is being monitored by doctors at the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, the nodal hospital for treatment of the infection, they said.

Related stories

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Calls 'Important Meet' To Review Monkeypox Situation After Death In Kerala

Kerala Man Who Died Of Monkeypox Had Tested Positive In UAE: State Health Minister

Task force Formed To Closely Monitor Monkeypox Virus Situation In Country

The test reports of the remaining two suspected patients are awaited, they added. The country has so far reported seven cases of monkeypox, including two from Delhi.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Monkeypox Monkeypox Outbreak Monkeypox Virus. Monkeypox Cases New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Shine On Day 2 - Highlights

Commonwealth Games 2022: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Shine On Day 2 - Highlights

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals