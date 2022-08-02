Delhi's First Monkeypox Patient Discharged From Hospital: Officials

Delhi's first monkeypox patient has been discharged from the LNJP Hospital, senior officials said on Tuesday. The 34-year-old man, a resident of west Delhi, had tested positive last month.

Fourteen of his contacts, including the doctor who first treated him, were quarantined but none of them developed symptoms, officials said. The man was discharged on Monday night, they said. Meanwhile, the condition of the second monkeypox patient in the city, a Nigerian national, is stable.

He has fever, skin eruptions and blisters and is being monitored by doctors at the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, the nodal hospital for treatment of the infection, they said.

The test reports of the remaining two suspected patients are awaited, they added. The country has so far reported seven cases of monkeypox, including two from Delhi.

-With PTI Input