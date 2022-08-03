Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Delhi Reports 4th Monkeypox Case As 31-Year-Old Nigerian Woman Tests Positive

The woman has fever and skin lesions and is admitted to LNJP hospital, sources said, adding her samples were sent for testing and the results came positive on Wednesday.

Monkeypox Virus Outbreak Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 9:00 pm

Delhi reported its fourth case of monkeypox on Wednesday with a 31-year-old Nigerian woman testing positive for the disease, official sources said. 

With this case, India's tally of monkeypox infections has gone up to nine.

She is the first woman in the country to test positive for monkeypox which manifests itself with fever, skin lesions and swollen lymph nodes. 

The woman has fever and skin lesions and is admitted to LNJP hospital, sources said, adding her samples were sent for testing and the results came positive on Wednesday.

There is no information about her travelling abroad recently, sources said.

The first monkeypox patient in Delhi was discharged on Monday from the LNJP hospital. 

(With PTI Inputs)

