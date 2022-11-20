Delhi Records 'Very Poor' Air Quality

Air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Sunday with the 24-hour Air Quality Index settling at 314, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal and the minimum at 9.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 90 per cent and 36 per cent, it said.

The weatherman has predicted mainly clear skies on Monday with mist in the morning. The minimum and maximum temperatures in the national capital are likely to settle at 9 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded its coldest morning of the season with a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius -- three notches below normal.

-With PTI Input