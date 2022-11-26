Delhi Records 8 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Delhi recorded eight fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.21 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department. No new death was reported due to the viral disease, according to the latest bulletin.

Delhi had logged two fresh cases on Monday with a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent. A day before that, the city had recorded 14 cases with a positivity rate of 0.43 per cent.

With these new cases, Delhi's Covid-19 tally has risen to 20,06,915 while the death toll due to the infection stands at 26,517. The city had logged 21 cases with a positivity rate of 0.93 per cent on November 7.

On November 4, Delhi had recorded 54 cases, with a positivity rate of 1.22 per cent, and two deaths. The fresh cases came out of the 3,847 tests conducted the previous day.

The number of active cases stands at 30 while the number of patients in home isolation is 18. Of the 8,212 Covid beds in city hospitals, only 15 are occupied.

(With PTI Inputs)