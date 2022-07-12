Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Delhi Records 400 New Covid Cases, Positivity Rate 2.92%

Covid-19 caseload climbed to 19,41,415 while the death toll rose to 26,285, the bulletin said.

Delhi Records 400 New Covid Cases, Positivity Rate 2.92%

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 8:17 pm

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 400 new Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.92 per cent and one more fatality, according to the health department.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 19,41,415 while the death toll rose to 26,285, the bulletin said.

The fresh cases came out of 8,548 tests conducted the previous day, it said.
Delhi had on Monday reported 280 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent. No new deaths were logged.
On Sunday, the national capital had recorded 433 new Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.96 per cent and two deaths.

Of the 9,471 beds for Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 119 were occupied on Tuesday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.

-With PTi Input

