Overnight rain lashed Delhi and adjoining areas, making it colder as the minimum temperature was recorded one notch below season's average at around 12 degrees on Thursday morning while the maximum dropped to 18.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, four notches below the season's normal.
Overnight Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR, More Likely Today; Relief From Fog On Cards
Delhi and adjoining areas received overnight rainfall, which dropped temperature below season's average
IMD's Safdarjung observatory recorded the minimum temperature at 12.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning, while the maximum is expected to settle at 19 degrees Celsius.
Delhi recorded a significant drop in maximum temperature after the drizzling, nearly three degrees less than Tuesday's 21.4 degrees Celsius. Delhi recorded a low 7.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.
More Rain On Cards For Delhi
The India Meteorological Department has predicted there will be an increase in rainfall in February and that Delhi-NCR is likely to receive rain on Thursday, February 1, as well due to western disturbance.
"Exceeding 122 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA)," the weather office said. LPA is the average rainfall recorded in a region over a specific time period.
Another western disturbance is forecasted for February 2 which will bring potential changes in Delhi's weather, news agency PTI quoted Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and the head of the weather department, as saying.
Relief From Fog Expected
IMD's Kuldeep Srivastava also said that the density of fog will reduce and noticeable changes in weather will be seen after February 4 and 5. However, dense fog during the morning and evening will remain the same, Srivastava said.
On Wednesday, Delhi-NCR woke up to a thick blanket of fog that dropped visibility to nil at most places, including the Indira Gandhi International Airport, leading to flight disruptions.
The Delhi airport saw diversions of at least three flights on Wednesday morning due to bad weather. Another official said that several trains were running late due to the "very dense" fog.
According to the MeT department, Delhi's main weather station Safdarjung observatory in January recorded its second lowest monthly average maximum temperature at 17.7 degrees Celsius in the last 74 years.
(With PTI inputs)