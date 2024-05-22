National

Delhi Police Will Come To Interrogate My Ailing Parents On Thursday: CM Kejriwal

While Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal did not specify the reason, it is suspected that police will be visiting his residence in connection with the Swati Maliwal assault case.'Tomorrow, Delhi Police will come to interrogate my old and ailing parents', he said in a post in Hindi on X.

PTI
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that the police will come to interrogate his "ailing" parents on Thursday. While he did not specify the reason, it is suspected that police will be visiting his residence in connection with the Swati Maliwal assault case.

Attacking the BJP over the issue, Aam Aadmi Party leaders have questioned the party if they thought Kejriwal's parents were involved in the alleged assault.

AAP MP Maliwal has alleged that she was "assaulted" by Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar when she went to meet the chief minister on May 13. The police have registered a case and arrested Kumar

"Tomorrow, Delhi Police will come to interrogate my old and ailing parents," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

Later, addressing a press conference, AAP senior leader and Delhi cabinet minister Atishi claimed that ever since Kejriwal has come out on interim bail, "new conspiracies" are being hatched by the BJP against him.

"Now they used a cheap tactic. PM Modi has asked his Delhi Police to question Kejriwal's elderly and ailing parents," she claimed and added that the people of Delhi will respond to it with their votes.

"I want to ask the PM and BJP. His parents are aged around 80-85. Kejriwal's father cannot walk without support. His mother spent a long time in hospital and came back recently. Does he believe that they assaulted Maliwal? Do they think that Maliwal who was threatening police personnel as seen in a video footage was attacked by the elderly people? Have they stooped to this level that they will carry out atrocities on his parents and target him?" she said.

"Like Shravan Kumar, he took people on their pilgrimage. He has been given blessings by every elderly person for serving them. Today his parents are being subjected to such atrocities. I want to appeal to the elderly that they should respond with their votes to this cheap tactic.

"I want to tell BJP and PM that you are forgetting that Kejriwal is not just the chief minister of Delhi. He is the son of elderly people, brother of women in Delhi, and a father figure to students of Delhi government schools. BJP will not win any seat in Delhi and the INDIA bloc will win all the seven seats. People of Delhi will respond with votes," she added.

In his first reaction on Maliwal's alleged assault at his official residence, Kejriwal on Wednesday said he expects a fair investigation into the matter and that justice should be served in the case.

In an interview to PTI, the chief minister said the matter is currently "sub-judice" and his comment might affect the proceedings.

Reacting to his comment, Maliwal said irony died a thousand deaths, adding that Kejriwal has finally said that he wants a free and fair investigation into the matter.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jamia Millia Islamia Appoints Mohammad Shakeel As Officiating VC Hours After HC's Order
  2. Brutal Heat In Large Parts Of India; Temperatures Set To Rise Further, Says IMD
  3. Delhi Police Will Come To Interrogate My Ailing Parents On Thursday: CM Kejriwal
  4. Heatwave Grips Rajasthan, Barmer Hottest At 48 Deg C; Govt Cancels Leaves Of Doctors, Officials
  5. Pune Porsche Crash: Juvenile Board Cancels Teenage Driver's Bail; Grandfather Has Underworld Ties With Chhota Rajan | Latest Updates
Entertainment News
  1. Gurmeet Choudhary Hasn’t Eaten Samosa In 14 Years; 'That's The Dedication It Takes To Maintain My Physique'
  2. Monalisa's Beach Fashion Is All About Breezy Co-Ord Set, Sun Hat, Slippers
  3. Shalin Bhanot Had No Plans To Do ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi'
  4. Manasvi Mamgai's Film With Katie Holmes, Al Pacino Sheds Light On Forgotten Kidnapping Episode
  5. Anupam Kher Warns Fans About Fake Video Circulating Under His Name On Telegram
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: ENG Vs PAK T20I Washed Out; IND Pip ARG In FIH Pro League Shootout
  2. USA Vs BAN, 1st T20I: United States 'No Walkovers' - Declares Harmeet Singh After Shock Win
  3. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024, Eliminator Live Updates: Karna Sharma Gets Sanju Samson; Cameron Green Removes Yashasvi Jaiswal
  4. Virat Kohli Crosses 8,000 IPL Runs: Top Five Knocks Of Royal Challengers Bengaluru Legend
  5. FIH Men's Pro League 2023-24: India Beat Argentina 5-4 In Shootout
World News
  1. America Will Send An Indian Astronaut To International Space Station By Year-End: US Envoy
  2. British General Election To Be Held On 4 July Announces PM Rishi Sunak
  3. Apple's New Feature To Combat Motion Sickness For Phone Users In Cars
  4. Apple Wallet Now Accepts Navigo Passes, Making Paris Travel Easier Ahead Of Olympics
  5. Nestlé Launches "Vital Pursuit", Food Line For Consumers Who Use Weight Management Medications Like Ozempic
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM's Terms INDIA-bloc 'Extremely Communal' At Dwarka Rally; Kejriwal Says Want 'Fair Probe' In Maliwal Case
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: ENG Vs PAK T20I Washed Out; IND Pip ARG In FIH Pro League Shootout