Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Light Rain Expected, Temperatures Rise to 37°C

Delhi-NCR experiences mixed weather conditions on Thursday, September 18, 2025, with light rain and drizzle expected across the region. The India Meteorological Department forecasts partly cloudy skies with temperatures ranging between 26°C minimum and 37°C maximum throughout the day.
Current Weather Conditions Across Delhi-NCR
Delhi recorded a morning temperature of 29°C with expectations of reaching 37°C by afternoon, marking a return to warmer conditions after Wednesday's rainfall. Humidity levels remain elevated at 47% with light winds from the northwest at 4-5 kmph. The city shows an 85% chance of precipitation with patchy rain expected during late afternoon hours.
Noida begins the day at 27°C with a maximum expected to reach 36°C, accompanied by moderate air quality with PM10 levels at 74 µg/m³. Gurgaon reports similar conditions with temperatures between 27°C and 34°C, experiencing partly cloudy skies with no significant rainfall probability today. Ghaziabad follows the regional pattern with partly cloudy conditions and very light to light rain at isolated places.
Air quality shows improvement across the region following Wednesday's rainfall. Delhi's AQI improved from 154 to 110, though still in the poor category, with PM2.5 at 34 µg/m³ and PM10 at 115 µg/m³. The expected rainfall may further help in washing away pollutants and improving overall air quality conditions.
Delhi-NCR: Extended Forecast Through September 23
The IMD's detailed forecast indicates continued light rainfall activity through September 20, followed by clear sunny conditions from September 21-23:
September 19: Partly cloudy skies with very light to light rain at isolated places. Temperatures will range from 33-35°C maximum and 23-25°C minimum with winds from southeast 10-15 kmph.
September 20: Partly cloudy conditions with temperatures between 34-36°C and 24-26°C. Northwest winds will strengthen to 20-25 kmph by afternoon, potentially helping clear atmospheric pollutants.
September 21-23: Clear sunny skies dominate with maximum temperatures reaching 34-36°C and minimum temperatures around 23-26°C. Northwest winds will continue at 20-25 kmph during the afternoon hours, while morning and evening winds remain light.
Monsoon Withdrawal and Regional Impact
The southwest monsoon withdrawal continues progressing through northwest India, with the withdrawal line currently passing through Bhatinda, Fatehabad, Pilani, Ajmer, Deesa, and Bhuj. This marks the transition period from active monsoon to post-monsoon weather patterns across the Delhi-NCR region.
Upper air cyclonic circulation over east Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Bihar continues influencing weather patterns, bringing intermittent light rainfall to the NCR region. This circulation extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level and is responsible for the current unsettled weather conditions.
Residents should prepare for gradually rising temperatures and sunny conditions in the coming week as the monsoon completely withdraws from the region. The brief rainfall periods provide temporary respite, but hot and dry weather will soon become the dominant pattern across Delhi-NCR.