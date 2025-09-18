Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Light Rain Expected, Temperatures Rise to 37°C

Delhi-NCR weather update for Thursday, September 18, 2025: Expect light rain and drizzle, with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will range from 26°C to 37°C, as per the India Meteorological Department's forecast.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi-NCR Weather Update
Delhi Temperature | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Light rain and drizzle expected across Delhi-NCR today with a 48-85% precipitation chance.

  • Temperatures range from 26°C minimum to 37°C maximum in capital region

  • Air quality improves to moderate levels after recent rainfall in several areas.

  • Partly cloudy skies continue through September 20 before clearing up.

Delhi-NCR experiences mixed weather conditions on Thursday, September 18, 2025, with light rain and drizzle expected across the region. The India Meteorological Department forecasts partly cloudy skies with temperatures ranging between 26°C minimum and 37°C maximum throughout the day.

Current Weather Conditions Across Delhi-NCR

Delhi recorded a morning temperature of 29°C with expectations of reaching 37°C by afternoon, marking a return to warmer conditions after Wednesday's rainfall. Humidity levels remain elevated at 47% with light winds from the northwest at 4-5 kmph. The city shows an 85% chance of precipitation with patchy rain expected during late afternoon hours.

Noida begins the day at 27°C with a maximum expected to reach 36°C, accompanied by moderate air quality with PM10 levels at 74 µg/m³. Gurgaon reports similar conditions with temperatures between 27°C and 34°C, experiencing partly cloudy skies with no significant rainfall probability today. Ghaziabad follows the regional pattern with partly cloudy conditions and very light to light rain at isolated places.

Air quality shows improvement across the region following Wednesday's rainfall. Delhi's AQI improved from 154 to 110, though still in the poor category, with PM2.5 at 34 µg/m³ and PM10 at 115 µg/m³. The expected rainfall may further help in washing away pollutants and improving overall air quality conditions.

null - null
Uttar Pradesh Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert Continues Across Multiple Districts

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Delhi-NCR: Extended Forecast Through September 23

The IMD's detailed forecast indicates continued light rainfall activity through September 20, followed by clear sunny conditions from September 21-23:

Related Content
Related Content

September 19: Partly cloudy skies with very light to light rain at isolated places. Temperatures will range from 33-35°C maximum and 23-25°C minimum with winds from southeast 10-15 kmph.

September 20: Partly cloudy conditions with temperatures between 34-36°C and 24-26°C. Northwest winds will strengthen to 20-25 kmph by afternoon, potentially helping clear atmospheric pollutants.

September 21-23: Clear sunny skies dominate with maximum temperatures reaching 34-36°C and minimum temperatures around 23-26°C. Northwest winds will continue at 20-25 kmph during the afternoon hours, while morning and evening winds remain light.

null - Photo; @uttarakhandcops/X via PTI
Uttarakhand Faces Devastating Cloudburst in Chamoli: Heavy Rain and Flood Risks Updated

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Monsoon Withdrawal and Regional Impact

The southwest monsoon withdrawal continues progressing through northwest India, with the withdrawal line currently passing through Bhatinda, Fatehabad, Pilani, Ajmer, Deesa, and Bhuj. This marks the transition period from active monsoon to post-monsoon weather patterns across the Delhi-NCR region.

Upper air cyclonic circulation over east Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Bihar continues influencing weather patterns, bringing intermittent light rainfall to the NCR region. This circulation extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level and is responsible for the current unsettled weather conditions.

Residents should prepare for gradually rising temperatures and sunny conditions in the coming week as the monsoon completely withdraws from the region. The brief rainfall periods provide temporary respite, but hot and dry weather will soon become the dominant pattern across Delhi-NCR.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup T20: Salman Agha Concerned About Middle-Order Ahead Of India Reprise

  2. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup: PAK Beat Hosts By 41 Runs, Set Up Super Fours Face-Off With India

  3. PAK Vs UAE, Asia Cup: Who Is Andy Pycroft? Check Reactions To Pakistan's Backtracking On Match Referee

  4. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Timeline, Fallout Of IND Vs PAK Handshake Controversy - Explained

  5. India Vs Australia, 2nd Women's ODI: IND-W Win By 102 Runs, Level Series 1-1

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Confrontation Between the Institutional Foundations Of Democracy

  2. Rahul Gandhi to Hold Press Conference Amid ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Vote Chori Claims

  3. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  4. Maharashtra Minister Urges NAFED To Consult State Before Releasing Onion Stocks

  5. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  2. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

  3. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  4. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  5. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

World News

  1. Nepal Observes National Mourning Day for Gen Z Protest Victims

  2. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  3. Iran Hangs Babak Shahbazi Over Alleged Israel Ties

  4. Timor-Leste Drops Plan To Buy SUVs For MPs After Public Uproar

  5. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

Latest Stories

  1. Yami Gautam And Sunny Kaushal Reunite For Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Sequel - Report

  2. India Says ‘Will Study Implications’ Of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Deal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  4. Mirai Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally, Karan Johar Calls Teja Sajja 'Man Of The Moment'

  5. Daily Horoscope for September 18, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Cancer, Leo, and Capricorn

  6. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup T20: PAK Knock Out Hosts, Set Up Super 4 Clash With India

  7. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  8. Trump Designates Antifa As 'Terrorist' Group After Charlie Kirk Assassination