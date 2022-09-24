Saturday, Sep 24, 2022
National

Delhi-NCR Continues To Receive Heavy Rainfall For Fourth Day, Traffic Police Issues Caution

Delhi rain (Representative image)
Delhi rain (Representative image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Sep 2022 8:59 am

Delhi-NCR will continue to receive moderate to heavy rainfall for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (Met). 

In view of the situation, the Delhi Traffic Police has asked commuters to plan their journey accordingly. Several roads of the city have been severely waterlogged largely affecting the traffic. 

"Due to incessant #DelhiRains in the last 24 hours, many roads have been affected by waterlogging, uprooting of trees and potholes. Commuters advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience," it tweeted.

The IMD has issued a 'yellow' alert cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in Delhi and adjoining areas on Saturday.

 Classes up till 8 will remain suspended in all government and private schools in Noida and Greater Noida due to rains, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration announced on Friday.

In Gurugram, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in an advisory, said that all corporate offices and private institutions are advised to guide employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion.

On Friday, the Palam Observatory reported heavy rain -- 81 mm between 8:30 am and 8:30 pm.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal.

The 24-hour average air quality index settled at 66 (satisfactory category) at 4 pm, improving from 109 on Wednesday.
 

