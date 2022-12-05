Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Delhi Logs 7 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, One Death

Home National

Delhi Logs 7 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, One Death

A total of 919 tests were conducted on Sunday and ten cases were recorded along with zero fatalities. The number of active cases stands at 28 while the number of containment zones is three. 

COVID-19 cases in Delhi
COVID-19 cases in Delhi Reuters

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 7:46 pm

Delhi recorded seven fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.76 per cent, and one person died due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department here on Monday.

A total of 919 tests were conducted on Sunday and ten cases were recorded along with zero fatalities. The number of active cases stands at 28 while the number of containment zones is three. 

The total number of cases stood at 20,07,003, while the death toll rose to 26,519. Out of 8211 beds in hospitals, 20 are occupied while 17 patients are in home isolation. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases Delhi 7 New COVID-19 Cases Active Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Death Toll India Covid-19 Vaccination
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Common Law Admission Test May Not Select Students With Right Ethos: CJI Chandrachud

Common Law Admission Test May Not Select Students With Right Ethos: CJI Chandrachud

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Breaks Down In Tears

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Breaks Down In Tears