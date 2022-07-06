Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Delhi LG Urges Residents To ‘Honestly' Pay Taxes To Cover Deficit, Seeks Ideas To Improve Finances

Around 98 per cent of Delhi's total population resides in MCD areas. The civic body's salaries, pension dues and other financial liabilities amount to Rs 9,261.95 crore, the LG said.

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 11:48 am

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday invited suggestions from the public to improve the MCD's poor financial health and also urged people to "honestly pay" their property taxes and dues to make the civic body financially stable.

The LG said between financial years 2019-2020 and 2021-22, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) cash deficit stood at Rs 2,756.32 crore. The past financial mismanagement and non-payment of property taxes by most residents have led to the current financial crisis, Saxena said on Twitter.

"MCD services 94% of Delhi. Past financial mismanagement & non payment of any property tax by 75% residents has made it go in RED. It's time we-one of richest cities in India, pay our dues to MCD honestly. Your suggestions & participation will help achieve this," he tweeted.

The LG also urged the public to give suggestions at "mailto:writetolgdelhi@gmail.com" \nwritetolgdelhi@gmail.com to improve the civic body's financial health.

Between financial 2019-2020 and 2021-22, the MCD's total income was Rs 31,861.81 crore, while the expenditure was Rs 34,618.17 crore. Hence, the civic body's cash deficit stood at Rs 2,756.32 crore for this period, he said.

According to data shared by the LG, Delhi has 1,483 sqkm area and MCD's jurisdiction extends to 94.2 per cent of its total area.

Around 98 per cent of Delhi's total population resides in MCD areas. The civic body's salaries, pension dues and other financial liabilities amount to Rs 9,261.95 crore, the LG said.

This is the fifth time Saxena has invited suggestions from the people and sought public participation in solving people-centric issues.

Earlier, he had invited suggestions from the public on clearing "mountains of garbage" in Delhi, cleaning the Yamuna and improving air quality, and on making the capital self-sufficient in meeting the drinking water demand.

The LG said Delhi discharges 784 million gallons a day of sewage in the Yamuna, which has been converted into a muck-filled drain, and dubbed the garbage in the capital a "national shame".

-With PTI Input

