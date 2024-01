Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s daughter Suranya Aiyar has been asked by the Resident Welfare Association(RWA) in Delhi’s Jangpura to vacate her home following her comments on Ayodhya Ram Temple on social media.

RWA has alleged that Suranya condemned the grand consecration ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Temple on social media. She has also reportedly observed a three-day fast from January 20 to 23 in protest against the temple's consecration.