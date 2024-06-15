National

Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC Orders Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita To Take Down Recordings Of Court Proceedings

The respondent users were also directed to take down the content from their respective social media handlers.

| Photo: PTI
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal. | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Delhi High Court on Saturday ordered Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita to take down the video of court proceedings in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, which were posted by her on social media.

A division bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna and Justice Amit Sharma issued a notice on a Public interest litigation (PIL) against Sunita Kejriwal and several others for allegedly violating the Video Conferencing Rules, Live Law operated.

The PIL was reportedly moved by Vaibhav Singh, a Delhi based lawyer. He alleged that Sunita and others -- Akshay Malhotra, X user Nagrik-India Jeetega, Promila Gupta, Vineeta Jain and Dr Arunesh Kumar Yadav, knowingly violated the Video Conferencing Rules, which have been notified by the Delhi High Court.

The respondent users were also directed to take down the content from their respective social media handlers. The matter is now posted to be heard on July 9.

Vaibhav's plea reportedly seeks the formation of an special investigation team (SIT) to probe and register FIR against the persons who conspired to record the video and audio of the court proceedings and share it publicly, bringing danger to the life of the trial court judge.

"Several members of the Aam Aadmi Party including members of various other opposition parties have intentionally and deliberately and with willful intention to malign and manipulate the court proceedings done the audio and video recording of the court proceedings and circulated on social media platforms," the plea was cited by Live Law.

The recording was from March 28, when Kejrial was produced before the trial court after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, when the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor cose to address the court in-person.

Vaibhav's petition also seeks extensive investigation to identify those responsible for recording and sharing the proceedings.

"Punish the alleged contemnor as per the provisions of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, and impose strict penalties on the individual found guilty of violation of VC Rules 2021 of this Hon'ble Court, as per the provisions specified in law," it said.

Notably, Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea hearing was fixed for June 19 by a Delhi Court on Friday. This came after the Additional Sessions Judge adjourned the matter after the ED sought time to file reply in the matter.

(With agency inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: 8 Naxals, 1 Army Jawan Killed In Gunfire In Chhattisgarh's Abujhmarh
  2. Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC Orders Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita To Take Down Recordings Of Court Proceedings
  3. BJP Cannot Function Without RSS’s Support: Ratan Sharda
  4. G7 Summit: PM Modi Thanks Italy PM Meloni's Govt, Leaders Create Another 'Melodi' Moment
  5. Hazaribagh Harmony: Ram Navami Flags Crafted by Muslims
Entertainment News
  1. 'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan's Mom Turns Emotional After Watching The Film; Gives Him Warm Hug
  2. Saba Azad Reveals Losing Out Jobs Because Of Her Relationship With Hrithik Roshan, Calls Out Industry For Being 'Patriarchal'
  3. 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' Actress Pashmina Roshan Recalls Being Depressed In The Past: Used To Just Sleep
  4. 'Kannappa' Teaser: Akshay Kumar Plays The Role Of Lord Shiva In This Vishnu Manchu Starrer
  5. Raveena Tandon Sends Rs 100 Crore Defamation Notice To Man For Sharing Road Rage Video And Alleging She Was Drunk
Sports News
  1. USA Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup: United States In, Pakistan Out As Match Called Off - In Pics
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Sumit Nagal To Take Court For Perugia Challengers Semi-Finals
  3. Mavericks 122-84 Celtics, NBA Finals: Dallas Roll Past Boston To Avoid Sweep
  4. New Zealand Vs Uganda Match Report, T20 World Cup: Kiwis Earn Big Consolation Win
  5. Copa America 2024 Preview: Mexico March For Fresh Start With New Players In Absence Of Stars
World News
  1. Kate Middleton's Latest Pic Makes Netizens Suspicious Again: 'Unnatural, Fake AI'
  2. G7 Summit: PM Modi Thanks Italy PM Meloni's Govt, Leaders Create Another 'Melodi' Moment
  3. Why Is Juneteenth Important For Americans? Why Is It Celebrated As Freedom Day Or Emancipation Day?
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa Returns As South Africa's President For 2nd Term, Nation To Get Its First Coalition Govt
  5. Pope Francis Meets Over 100 Comedians At Vatican: 'You Also Make God Smile'
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News, June 14 Highlights: PM Modi Invites Pope Francis To India, Meets Italian PM Meloni At G7 Summit
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!