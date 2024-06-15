Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC Orders Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita To Take Down Recordings Of Court Proceedings

The Delhi High Court on Saturday ordered Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita to take down the video of court proceedings in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, which were posted by her on social media.
A division bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna and Justice Amit Sharma issued a notice on a Public interest litigation (PIL) against Sunita Kejriwal and several others for allegedly violating the Video Conferencing Rules, Live Law operated.
The PIL was reportedly moved by Vaibhav Singh, a Delhi based lawyer. He alleged that Sunita and others -- Akshay Malhotra, X user Nagrik-India Jeetega, Promila Gupta, Vineeta Jain and Dr Arunesh Kumar Yadav, knowingly violated the Video Conferencing Rules, which have been notified by the Delhi High Court.
The respondent users were also directed to take down the content from their respective social media handlers. The matter is now posted to be heard on July 9.
Vaibhav's plea reportedly seeks the formation of an special investigation team (SIT) to probe and register FIR against the persons who conspired to record the video and audio of the court proceedings and share it publicly, bringing danger to the life of the trial court judge.
"Several members of the Aam Aadmi Party including members of various other opposition parties have intentionally and deliberately and with willful intention to malign and manipulate the court proceedings done the audio and video recording of the court proceedings and circulated on social media platforms," the plea was cited by Live Law.
The recording was from March 28, when Kejrial was produced before the trial court after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, when the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor cose to address the court in-person.
Vaibhav's petition also seeks extensive investigation to identify those responsible for recording and sharing the proceedings.
"Punish the alleged contemnor as per the provisions of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, and impose strict penalties on the individual found guilty of violation of VC Rules 2021 of this Hon'ble Court, as per the provisions specified in law," it said.
Notably, Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea hearing was fixed for June 19 by a Delhi Court on Friday. This came after the Additional Sessions Judge adjourned the matter after the ED sought time to file reply in the matter.
(With agency inputs)