Delhi HC Reunites Couple Living Apart After Marriage Due To Fear Of Families

Delhi High Court has reunited a couple who married in 2018 but had been living apart due to fear of their parents' disapproval, saying the woman is an adult and has the right to take the decision to stay with her husband.

The high court made it clear that there shall be no untoward incident or threat on the part of the families or their associates to the couple and directed the police officials concerned to assess the threat perception and provide security to the couple, if required.

A bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Manoj Jain was hearing a plea by the man seeking to direct the police to release his wife from the alleged illegal detention of her parents.