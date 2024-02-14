Delhi HC Asks DDA To Hold Deer Census In 'Deer Park'

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the DDA to conduct a census of spotted deer in the city's 'Deer Park' and suggested that some of them may be translocated to other green areas of the national capital if the existing facility was overburdened.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, who was hearing a petition against the decision of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) to cancel the recognition of the facility as a "mini zoo", observed that there are several "city forests" like Jahanpanah where excess deer could be relocated while the 'Deer Park' continued to house at least 50 of them.

"Children residing in the city get to see them. Why do you want to deprive Delhiites of this facility? Don't do away with this facility," the bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, said.