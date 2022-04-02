Saturday, Apr 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Govt Spent Over Rs 1,500 Cr For Repairing Roads In Last 2 Years, Says PWD Dept

Last month, the Delhi government had provided administrative approval and estimated sanctions for streetscaping of four more sample stretches of Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Road, Nelsan Mandela Road and Jagatpuri to Karkardooma stretch.

Delhi Govt Spent Over Rs 1,500 Cr For Repairing Roads In Last 2 Years, Says PWD Dept
PWD to begin work on Delhi roads, 6th March 2022. (Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Apr 2022 8:34 pm

Over Rs 1,500 crore was spent by the Delhi government for repairing roads in the national capital in the last two years, according to the Public Works Department. The information was shared in response to a question in the Delhi Assembly earlier this week. "An amount of Rs 873.79 crore was allotted for repairing of roads and sense carpeting in 2020-21 out of which Rs 539.99 crore was spent. Similarly, during 2021-22, an amount of Rs 1041.38 crore was allotted for the purpose out of which Rs 985.96 crore was spent," the response read. Last month, the Delhi government had provided administrative approval and estimated sanctions for streetscaping of four more sample stretches of Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Road, Nelsan Mandela Road and Jagatpuri to Karkardooma stretch. Under the streetscaping project, the Delhi government aims to decongest, redesign and beautify 540 km of roads across the city.


According to PWD officials, redesigning roads will eliminate bottlenecks and improve the aesthetics of the road stretch. The project entails strengthening of road, enhancing its aesthetics and introducing user facilities like kiosks, benches, decorative lights and water ATMs on the roadside. The officials added that the stretch will be made pedestrian and cyclist-friendly with dedicated cycle tracks and wide footpaths.

Related stories

Job Postings Continue To Grow, Exceed Pre-Covid Levels: Report

Arshad Warsi Laughs When Reporter Calls 'Bachchan Pandey' A Success

Infosys Shifting Services From Russia To Other Global Delivery Centres: Report

PTI INPUTS

Tags

National National Delhi Government PWD Public Work Department Delhi Assembly Aurobindo Marg Lodhi Road Nelsan Mandela Road Jagatpuri Karkardooma
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022, GT Vs DC, Live Score: Mushtafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav Strike For Delhi; Gujarat - 51/2

IPL 2022, GT Vs DC, Live Score: Mushtafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav Strike For Delhi; Gujarat - 51/2

General Bajwa Reaches Out To The US As Pakistan Gets Ready For Imran Khan’s Exit

General Bajwa Reaches Out To The US As Pakistan Gets Ready For Imran Khan’s Exit