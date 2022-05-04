Thursday, May 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Government Extends Financial Aid To Families Of 'Covid Warriors' Who Died Of Coronavirus

Both the 'Covid warriors' put their lives at risk and served the citizens of Delhi during the COVID-19 pandemic

Delhi Government Extends Financial Aid To Families Of 'Covid Warriors' Who Died Of Coronavirus

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 May 2022 10:30 pm

Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday handed over cheques of Rs 1 crore each to the family members of nursing officer ChinniChing and safai karamchari Seema, who lost their lives to COVID-19, an official statement said. Gehlot said both used to work at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital here.

"Both the 'Covid warriors' put their lives at risk and served the citizens of Delhi during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the ex-gratia amount cannot compensate the loss caused to the families, I hope that with this financial assistance from the Delhi government, the family members will get some help in building their lives ahead," the minister said in the statement.

Related stories

Naxalite, Wanted In Over 40 Cases, Killed In Jharkhand's Khunti

He said the Arvind Kejriwal government was providing financial assistance of Rs 1 crore each to the families of 'Covid warriors' who lost their lives due to the pandemic. Gehlot also assured them of all possible help. He said ChinniChing succumbed to the infection on May 7, 2021, while Seema passed away on June 8, 2020.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid Warriors Served Citizens Front Workers Pandemic Coronavirus Financial Aid Delhi Government Build Lives Death
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Amruta Khanvilkar And Addinath Kothare’s Mammoth Starrer ‘Chandramukhi’ Looks Like Its Going To Make History

Why Amruta Khanvilkar And Addinath Kothare’s Mammoth Starrer ‘Chandramukhi’ Looks Like Its Going To Make History

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court