Delhi Fire: Massive Fire At Jhandewalan Cycle Market, 27 Fire Tenders Rushed 

A massive fire broke out at the Jhandewalan cycle market in central Delhi on Friday afternoon. Up to 27 fire tenders have been rushed to douse the flames.

The information about the fire was reported at 2:05 pm, said officials, adding that the flames were brought under control by 4.30 pm.

They added no causality has been reported so far.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said in a tweet, "In an unfortunate incident, a fire broke out in Delhi's Jhandewalan cycle market near Videocon Tower. 27 fire tenders were rushed to the accident spot. Our brave fire fighters have successfully controlled the situation. No casualties have been reported so far."

Visuals on social media showed the building up in flames and the fire-fighting operations.

Massive fire in Jhandewalan cycle market. My close relative’s wholesale fitness equipment showroom completely gutted 😢 #JhandewalanFire #Delhi pic.twitter.com/TWzrnseQAo — Rekha Kakkar (@Rekhakakkar) May 20, 2022

The Jhandewalan fire has been reported a week after a massive fire in a multi-storied building in Delhi's Mundka area that killed 27 people.

On Thursday, a 42-year-old man was killed and six others were injured when a fire broke out at an electric goods factory in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area.

(With PTI inputs)