Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Excise Policy: ED Conducts Fresh Raids At 35 Locations

According to official sources, the Enforcement Directorate launched fresh raids on Friday in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Delhi Excise Policy: ED Conducts Fresh Raids At 35 Locations
Delhi Excise Policy: ED Conducts Fresh Raids At 35 Locations PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 9:52 am

The ED on Friday launched fresh raids in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, official sources said.

The searches are being carried out at about 35 locations in Delhi, Punjab, and some places in Hyderabad, they said.

Some liquor distributors, companies, and linked entities are being searched, the sources said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted more than 103 raids in this case till now and had also arrested Sameer Mahandru, a liquor businessman and managing director of liquor manufacturing company Indospirit last month in the case.  The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR.

The liquor scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi LG recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's  Excise Policy 2021-22. He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter. 

Tags

National Delhi ED Raids Delhi Excise Policy LOCATIONS Punjab Hyderabad CBI
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Ponniyin Selvan 1': Karthi's Gratitude Post for Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth Goes Viral

'Ponniyin Selvan 1': Karthi's Gratitude Post for Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth Goes Viral

Box Office: ‘Vikram Vedha’ Maintains Stable Growth, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ Crosses Rs 300 Crore Mark Globally

Box Office: ‘Vikram Vedha’ Maintains Stable Growth, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ Crosses Rs 300 Crore Mark Globally