Friday, Nov 25, 2022
Home National

Delhi Electronic Market Blaze: Over 50 Shops Gutted In Chandni Chowk; Fire Under Control Now

According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received at 9.19 pm and 30 fire tenders were pressed into action. Preliminary inquiry has suggested that the fire started at a shop and spread to adjacent shops in the market.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Nov 2022 7:35 am

More than 50 shops were gutted in a massive fire in the wholesale market of Bhagirat Palace area in North Delhi's Chandni Chowk even as the cooling operations are currently underway, police said on Friday.

However, no injuries have been reported so far, they said.

According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received at 9.19 pm on Thursday and 40 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Currently, 22 fire tenders are engaged in the cooling process as the fire has been brought under control after over 12 hours, a fire department official said. 

The fire that broke out at one shop soon spread to adjacent ones, all dealing in supplying electrical appliances, officials said.

Director of Delhi Fire Service Atul Garg on Friday told PTI, "Fire is under control. Now 22 fire tenders are working for cooling operations. However, the cause of the fire is not yet known."

The fire officials said that weak structures, shortage of water and narrow lanes posed a major challenge for Delhi Fire Service to carry out its fire-fighting operations.

Garg on Thursday tweeted, "Fire in Chandni Chowk. Total 40 fire vehicles and 200-plus fire personnel were deployed. Major concern weak structures, shortage of water and narrow lane, building started collapsing."

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his grief over the incident and said he is taking stock of the situation from the district administration concerned.

"This incident of fire in Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk late last night is very sad. Since last night, the fire brigade personnel are working hard to douse the flames. I am taking information about this from district administration," he tweeted in Hindi.

(With PTI Inputs)

