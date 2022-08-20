Saturday, Aug 20, 2022
Delhi Deputy CM Claims AAP Government Working Towards Transforming Education System

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has said that the Kejriwal-led government is working to revolutionize the education system of the country.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia PTI

Updated: 20 Aug 2022 10:56 pm

The Arvind Kejriwal government is working diligently to transform the education system of the country and inculcate an entrepreneurship mindset among children, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

Sisodia was addressing the Startup Summit 2022 at Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

In an interaction with entrepreneurs, the deputy chief minister said, "In a country where nearly 40 crore people are either unemployed or belong to the category who earn only half a dollar per day, I see many opportunities for development because of young entrepreneurs. The work entrepreneurs of this country are doing today is no less than building a nation."

He added that events like Startup Summit 2022 were providing an opportunity for them to network and flourish. This will also help in boosting the country's economic growth, Sisodia said.

"Whatever problems governments may face, making India number one in the world should be their priority. The Kejriwal government firmly believes in this. My heart lies in entrepreneurship and I think that this is what I have been made to do. Interaction with entrepreneurs always inspires me to work harder for the nation," the minister said.

Entrepreneurs will lead the nation on the path to becoming a superpower, he said.

"The Delhi government is working round the clock to inculcate an entrepreneurship mindset among children in. It has introduced an Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) in schools for Classes 9 to 12 where students are taught entrepreneurial skills and given an opportunity to set up their startups through an extended component of the curriculum 'Business Blasters'," Sisodia added. 

