Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Court To Pass Order On AAP Leader Satyendar Jain's Bail Plea On Thursday

Special Judge Vikas Dhull, who was scheduled to pronounce the order on Wednesday, adjourned the matter, saying the order was not ready.

AAP Leader Satyendar Jain
AAP Leader Satyendar Jain

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 3:45 pm

A Delhi court will pronounce on Thursday the order on the bail applications of AAP leader Satyendar Jain and two others in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull, who was scheduled to pronounce the order on Wednesday, adjourned the matter, saying the order was not ready. 

Jain had urged the court to grant him bail, saying that no purpose would be served by keeping him in custody any longer. 

The judge had reserved the order after hearing arguments of the accused persons, including Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED). 

The federal agency had arrested the accused in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against Jain in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. 

Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Recently, the court also took cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Jain, his wife and eight others, including four firms, in connection with the money laundering case.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Tihar Jail Superintendent Suspended Over Alleged VIP Treatment To AAP Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Court Reserves Order On Bail Plea Of Satyendar Jain, Others In Money Laundering Case

Conman Sukesh Row: BJP Demands Lie Detection Test For Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain Amid Claims Of Bribing AAP

Tags

National Delhi District Court AAP Leader Bail Plea Money Laundering Prevention Of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Satyendar Jain New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP