Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Delhi CM Directs Planning Dept To Recall Order Restricting DDCD Vice Chairman From Using His Office: Sources

Home National

Delhi CM Directs Planning Dept To Recall Order Restricting DDCD Vice Chairman From Using His Office: Sources

Shah, the vice chairman of the Delhi government's think tank, was restricted from discharging his duties and his office sealed while the facilities enjoyed by him were withdrawn following an order by the LG last month. 

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal has directed the Planning department to recall the order restricting DDCD vice-chairman Jasmine Shah from discharging his duties Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 8:21 pm

 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed the Planning department to recall the order restricting DDCD vice-chairman Jasmine Shah from discharging his duties, official sources said on Friday.

Lt Governor VK Saxena had last month asked Kejriwal to remove Shah from the post of vice-chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi over allegations of misusing his office for "political purposes", they said. Shah, the vice chairman of the Delhi government's think tank, was restricted from discharging his duties and his office sealed while the facilities enjoyed by him were withdrawn following an order by the LG last month. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Delhi CM Directs Planning Dept Order Restricting DDCD Vice Chairman Office Sources
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

‘Black Adam’ On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo Saves This Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film

‘Black Adam’ On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo Saves This Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film